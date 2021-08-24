Congress assures Afghan students of all help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday assured students from Afghanistan that it will provide all assistance to them.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with a delegation of students from Afghanistan, who met him at his residence, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the students are worried about their families back home. “We will try to instil confidence in them and assure them of all assistance,” he said.

The students informed Shivakumar about the situation in their country. “I came with great dreams of studying here and going back to work for our country and people. But suddenly everything changed. We lost everything and our future is uncertain,” said a student.

The students informed Shivakumar that their families do not feel safe and people are trying to get out of the country.