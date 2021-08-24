STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Delimitation notification for panchayat polls upheld by Karnataka HC

The petitioners contended that the delimitation by the Election Commission was without jurisdiction as it is mandated under the statute that it should be on the basis of census.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has upheld the delimitation notification issued by the State Election Commission to hold elections to the Raichur and Chikkaballapura zilla panchayats and Chikkanayakanahalli taluk panchayat in Tumakuru district, based on the 2011 census.Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petitions filed by Lingappa Goudoru and three others from Raichur district, M V Balaraj from Chikkaballapura and H M Vishwanatha from Chikkanayakanahalli due to lack of merit.

The petitioners contended that the delimitation by the Election Commission was without jurisdiction as it is mandated under the statute that it should be on the basis of census. There was no census in 2020-21 and the EC had already undertaken the exercise of delimitation in 2015 on the basis of the preceding census. Hence, they contended, the EC’s move without a fresh census was without jurisdiction. 

The Election Commission’s counsel argued that the writ petitions calling in question the process of delimitation was not maintainable in terms of the bar under Article 243-O of the Constitution. On hearing both the parties, the court said that there was no violation to the provisions of law as contended by the senior counsel for the petitioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Delimitation panchayat polls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp