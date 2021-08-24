STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMC Swarnaa acquires 100 per cent stake in Trillium Flow Technologies

Through this acquisition, the company hopes to continue catering to the various industrial segments such as oil and as, power, metals and mining. 

Chairman of IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt Ltd Bimal Mehta and Co-Chairman VSV Prasad announce the acquisition of stake in Trillium Flow Technologies India Pvt Ltd

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: IMC Swarnaa Ventures Private Limited, a joint venture of Hubballi-based IMC and Swarnaa Group of Companies, announced the successful acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited. The company is a leading player in manufacturing ball valves, butterfly valves, diaphragm valves, safety relief valves and plug valves, under the well-renowned ‘BDK Valves’ brand.

Trillium Flow technologies serve prestigious clients such as Reliance, Adani, ONGC, HMEL, NTPC, JSW, L&T, General Electric, Doosan, Siemens, Ion Exchange, including international clientele such as ABB Alstom, Hitachi and Honeywell, among others. Through this acquisition, the company hopes to continue catering to the various industrial segments such as oil and as, power, metals and mining. 

In 2010, the Indian Company BDK Engineering Industries Ltd was acquired by Wier Engineering services, which was then renamed to Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited.IMC Swarnaa Ventures chairman Bimal Mehta said, “The acquisition of Trillium is a unique transaction bringing a pioneering leader in valve manufacturing back in the hands of Indians. We look forward to combining IMC Swarnaa’s capabilities with the talent and expertise brought by Trillium’s team.”

IMC Swarnaa Ventures co-chairman Ch VSV Prasad said, “Through this acquisition, we are confident of taking Trillium to the next level with the support of our employees, customers and all other stakeholders and restore the company to its earlier reputation. The 56 year metals trade experience of IMC group combined with RDSO standard manufacture expertise of Swarnaa group will add an unparalleled growth to the new acquisition”.

“We believe that with our customer-centric approach, we would successfully meet our client’s expectations and multiply our order book and sales in next six months” said IMC Swarnaa director Shyam Mehta.

