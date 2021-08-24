STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka launches NEP, leads way for other states

New policy will allow students to study subjects they’re interested in, says Pradhan 

NEP drafting committee chairman Dr K Kasturirangan (second from right), members MK Sridhar, Prof Kattimani and Prof Anurag Behar were felicitated in Bengaluru on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka became the first State in the country to launch the National Education Policy 2020 officially on Monday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually launched the admission module under NEP-2020 making Karnataka the first State to begin the admission process for graduates under the policy.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced free tablet PCs to students enrolling this year under NEP to encourage online learning, research and access. Dr Kasturirangan -- the man behind NEP -- was felicitated at the launch on Monday and he was all praise for Karnataka and the chief minister for implementing the 
policy that is still surrounded by controversy.

“Proud that Karnataka has taken a giant stride in transforming its education landscape by implementing NEP 2020. Karnataka is leading the way for all other states in the country. NEP will allow students to study the subjects they are interested in,” said Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, launching the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS).

“UUCMS will be used by private, government and aided colleges to register admission of students in a unified manner. NEP has officially come into force from today and we will ensure its implementation immediately,” Bommai said,  The launch comes on the day schools reopened offline classes for students of 9-12 Standards in the State.

Bommai also launched the NEP website and helpline (080-24486666) to assist students with any information on the policy.To internationalise higher education, the department under Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has signed an MoU with Pennsylvania’s Montgomery Community College in the US.

