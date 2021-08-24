Udupi: Corporation to be named after social reformer Narayana Guru soon

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The State Government will set up the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Corporation, named after the social reformer who gave a voice to backward classes. Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said that he has held talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard and an announcement on setting it up will be made soon.

Speaking to reporters here after participating in the state-level Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi (167th birth anniversary) programme on Monday, Sunil Kumar said the composition, scope and role of the corporation will be discussed in the coming days.

“Along with the celebration of birth anniversaries of various iconic personalities, our ministry aims to chalk out plans to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence to boost patriotic passion among the younger generations,” he said.

Regarding the ongoing debate over reducing the duration of the Naadageethe (state anthem), he said, “There is no uniformity in the rendition time of the state anthem. The music and the rhythm in which it is rendered also differs from place to place. The portrait of ‘Thayi Bhuvaneshwari’ also varies in its depiction from one place to another and we will take all these issues to a logical end soon.”

To a query on adoption of smart prepaid electricity meters, in his capacity as Energy minister, Sunil Kumar said a final decision has not yet been taken.