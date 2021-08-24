Village stay of deputy commissioners likely to make comeback in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes according to plan, the State Government will restart its ambitious project of making deputy commissioners and other top district officials stay at villages overnight and resolve issues of villagers on the spot.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka initiated “Halli Kadege DC Nade’’ (DC’s steps towards villages) in February 2021, announcing that it will be held every third Saturday of the month. In February, Ashoka stayed at a village in Doddaballapur taluk. Deputy commissioners, tahsildars and revenue officials visited 227 villages, listened to the woes of villagers and resolved their problems.

In March, Ashoka stayed at a village near Hubballi. The initiative was an instant hit and legislators, who raised it on the floor of the House, too wanted to join the progamme. But it had to be stopped as the Covid second wave forced a lockdown. Ashoka said that with CM Basavaraj Bommai deciding to reopen schools offline in districts with Covid positivity rate of less than 2%, the programme could be restarted.