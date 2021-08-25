STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign seeks repeal of anti-cow slaughter Act in Karnataka

During the lockdown, children were bereft of mid-day meals and rations, and taking away a cheap nutritious food source is not scientific, the forum members said.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘Ahaara Namma Hakku’ (Right to Food), an umbrella organisation of SCs, farmers’ and progressive organisations, has demanded the State Government to withdraw the anti-cow slaughter Act claiming that it is adversely affecting minority communities. 

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, has taken away the livelihood and essential nutrition source for SC, Adivasi, Muslim and other minority communities, the forum said in a press statement. 

During the lockdown, children were bereft of mid-day meals and rations, and taking away a cheap nutritious food source is not scientific, the forum members said. “Beef is a nutrient-dense food that can go a long way in addressing anaemia and vitamin A, B complex, zinc and protein deficiencies.

We, therefore, demand that the elected government take cognizance of the enormous damage to the livelihood, nutrition and mental health that this poorly thought out Act has resulted in. We demand its immediate withdrawal,” they said, demanding that a statement be issued that no person attached to the cattle business will be harassed, threatened or abused for their occupation, cultural or nutritional choices.

The statement pointed out that there have been several instances of minority communities being targeted by communal and casteist forces leading to physical, social and psychological stress. The anti-cow slaughter Act further victimises these communities, makes them economically vulnerable while enabling lynch mobs and self-appointed vigilante groups, they added.

The statement stated that there are adverse physical, social and psychological consequences for farmers, transporters, slaughterhouse workers, tannery workers, loaders/unloaders, cleaners, sanitation workers, butchers, small and large eateries, street vendors and a whole gamut of associated services. They also said that the claim that consuming beef will reduce indigenous cattle population, lead to illegal slaughter or transportation and farmer suicides is not borne out of facts.

“The groups affected by the ban have categorically said that they respect Hindu sentiments, but bringing a blanket ban to cover oxen, bulls and buffaloes show that targeting minorities and SCs seem to be the bigger agenda,” they said.

