Local body polls: Smaller parties get ready for big fight in Karnataka

For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its candidates hoping to find acceptance with the minorities, especially in urban areas, as the community had supported the AAP in New Delhi.

25th August 2021

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a political space dominated by the three major parties - BJP, Congress and JDS - smaller parties, which have no base as such in Karnataka, are getting ready to test the waters at the more grassroots level in the upcoming elections to urban local bodies and the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

The first test will be the September 3 polls for the city corporations of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi and the trend may continue right up to the BBMP polls, which is expected to be held by the year-end.

For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its candidates hoping to find acceptance with the minorities, especially in urban areas, as the community had supported the AAP in New Delhi. “We are aiming for the votes of women and youths with a promise of world class cities by highlighting the historical significance of the place. The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, might be contesting the polls to divide votes, but we are here for  inclusive politics”, said Pritvi Reddy, Karnataka Convener for AAP.

The  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too has fielded its candidates in eight wards each of the Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharward city corporations where it has some presence. “We have committed party workers and the exit of Kollegal MLA N Mahesh is a blessing in disguise as the party has cleansed itself”, remarked BSP state president Dr Krishnamurthy.

He clarified that for the BSP, the division of votes of a particular community is irrelevant. Instead, the BSP will highlight how the lives of the Bahujans (SCs, STs and OBCs) have not improved under previous regimes. The party has been reportedly holding a series of workshops for its cadre across the state and interestingly, the participants have been turning up at their own cost for travel and stay.

In 2004, when party leader Mayawati’s charisma was at a high, the BSP, by grabbing just over 2.5 per cent vote share in the Karnataka Assembly polls, is believed to have impacted the Congress party’s prospects in about 45 constituencies. The party managed to register its first win in the 2018 Assembly polls, bagging the Kollegal seat.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India(RPI), founded by Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has also been organising its workers across the state under the leadership of M Venkataswamy. The outcome of the urban local body polls may well set a trend for the BBMP polls and next Assembly elections and give a hint about whose prospects the smaller parties will dent.

