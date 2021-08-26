Bommai may discuss dissent in Cabinet with Nadda on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With murmurs still being heard over allocation of portfolios, all eyes are on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meeting with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday. The CM, who reached New Delhi on Wednesday, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to discuss the issue of doubling of farmers’ incomes and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat over contentious river water issues like the Mekedatu project.

Bommai told the media in Delhi, “I will meet the party president after confirmation of the appointment.’’

Disgruntlement continues to persist in the Bommai cabinet with minister Anand Singh, who had been sulking for 20 days over not being given the Forest or Energy portfolio, finally being convinced to take charge of the allotted Tourism ministry by the CM and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. They had assured Singh that his concerns will be placed before the central leadership. Another minister, M T B Nagaraj, too had been vocal about his unhappiness over allocation of the municipal administration, small scale industries and public sector industries portfolios.

Speaking to the media in Delhi after meeting Tomar, Bommai said, “I discussed the various programmes for doubling of farmer’s incomes. I also spoke about the scholarships to children of farmers and he has agreed to inaugurate the programme at Vidhana Soudha on September 5 when he will arrive in Bengaluru. At that time, we will also the different measures taken up by our agricultural department.’’

On the outcome of his meeting with Jal Shakti minister G S Shekawat, Bommai said though the Krishna water tribunal, headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar, had allocated 911 tmcft to Karnataka in 2010 for the Upper Krishna Project Stage 3, Telangana, which was formed after this date, is seeking fresh allocation for itself claiming that the previous allocation was for the combined Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka and Maharashtra have pleaded on this issue together.

“I will speak to the Attorney General and take it up legally. As far as the Upper Krishna Project being accorded the status of national importance is concerned, we will take it up in the state cabinet and give necessary approvals. The Centre has assured that it will be considered favourably when the review of national projects is taken up. As far as the Yettinahole project is concerned, the minister said it can get external funding through the Asian Development Bank-Jal Jeevan Mission and they have asked for a comprehensive proposal, which we will send. As regards the Mekedatu project, the Centre has sought a specific proposal. I am meeting the legal team on Thursday to discuss issues concerning these projects and I am confident that they will be sorted out favourably,” the chief minister said.