BSY’s buys his first car for a whopping Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is the owner of a cool set of wheels now, and quite interestingly, this is his first car. Spending a hefty Rs 1 crore, inclusive of taxes, he has made a Toyota Vellfire, a high-end, seven-seater luxury vehicle, his own.

78-year-old Yediyurappa has been de-stressing after resigning as chief minister on July 26 this year. He and his family returned from the Maldives only last week after a vacation. The veteran BJP leader was using his official vehicles all these days and his son BY Vijayendra’s car before that. As per the affidavit filed ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he did not not own any cars.

Toyata Vellfire costs Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom) and including taxes, the bill has come to around Rs 1 crore, said sources close to the former chief minister. Yediyurappa’s son and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told TNIE that this is former chief minister’s first vehicle.

In the early 1980s, Yediyurappa used to move around his home district on a bicycle, promoting the party. At that time, the Karnataka Assembly had only two BJP MLAs, including him. While stepping down as chief minister, Yediyurappa had said that he would work towards strengthening the party.