STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY’s buys his first car for a whopping Rs 1 crore

Toyata Vellfire costs Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom) and including taxes, the bill has come to around Rs 1 crore, said sources close to the former chief minister.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is the owner of a cool set of wheels now, and quite interestingly, this is his first car. Spending a hefty Rs 1 crore, inclusive of taxes, he has made a Toyota Vellfire, a high-end, seven-seater luxury vehicle, his own.

78-year-old Yediyurappa has been de-stressing after resigning as chief minister on July 26 this year. He and his family returned from the Maldives only last week after a vacation. The veteran BJP leader was using his official vehicles all these days and his son BY Vijayendra’s car before that. As per the affidavit filed ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he did not not own any cars.

Toyata Vellfire costs Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom) and including taxes, the bill has come to around Rs 1 crore, said sources close to the former chief minister. Yediyurappa’s son and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra told TNIE that this is former chief minister’s first vehicle.

In the early 1980s, Yediyurappa used to move around his home district on a bicycle, promoting the party. At that time, the Karnataka Assembly had only two BJP MLAs, including him. While stepping down as chief minister, Yediyurappa had said that he would work towards strengthening the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Toyata Vellfire
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp