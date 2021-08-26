STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to procure green, black gram from Karnataka farmers

The Union Agriculture Ministry has approved the procurement of green gram and black gram from farmers in Karnataka, under the price support scheme for Kharif 2021- 22 season.

BENGALURU: The Union Agriculture Ministry has approved the procurement of green gram and black gram from farmers in Karnataka, under the price support scheme for Kharif 2021- 22 season. In an order issued by the Union Ministry of Agriculture, the Centre approved procurement of a maximum quantity of 30,000 MT of green gram and 10,000 MT of black gram.

Immediately after getting the Centre’s approval, the state government issued orders for procurement for the next 90 days. Green gram will be procured at Rs 7,275 per quintal and black gram will be procured at Rs 6,300 per quintal. As per orders issued by the government, farmers can register for the next 45 days and procurement will be completed within 90 days. A maximum of six quintals will be procured from each farmer under the price support scheme, and money will be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts.

