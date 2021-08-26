STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka hangs head in shame as two women raped in Tumakuru and Mysuru

Two separate incidents of rape in Tumakuru and Mysuru, where one of the victims was also murdered, shocked Karnataka on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

In Tumakuru, a 30-year-old woman was found raped and murdered at a hillock at Chotasabarapalya near Hirehalli. The victim had gone to the hillock to graze cattle.

When she did not return home for a long time, her husband went in search and found her strangled to death. As the mangalsutra was missing, the police have initially suspected it to be a case of murder for gain.

In Mysuru, a girl college student was allegedly gangraped by five to six men on the foothills of Chamundi. The victim, who is an MBA student at a private college, and her male friend had gone near the hills and were returning home late evening when they were waylaid by the gang on a lonely stretch near Lalithadripura.

The criminals threw stones and injured the girl’s friend, dragged her from the spot and raped her, sources in the police department revealed.

The victim’s friend managed to take her to a private hospital for treatment and filed a complaint at the Alanahalli police station on Wednesday morning.

Soon after the crime came to their notice, the police conducted a spot mahazar and searched areas around Lalithadripura for clues. 

The victim is currently being treated at the hospital, and is yet to give a statement to the police.

Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta confirmed that a complaint of sexual assault has been registered, but refused to reveal further details, saying the case is sensitive and the investigation is still on.

Home Minister in Mysuru today

The Mysuru Police Commissioner said a special team has been formed to crack the case. ADGP Pratap Reddy has been given the task of supervising the investigation.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Bengaluru that a team of senior officials has been sent to Mysuru to assist the local police in the investigation.

As netizens raised a hue and cry over the rape, Jnanendra has scheduled a visit to Mysuru on Thursday and is holding a meeting with top police officials.

District in-charge minister ST Somashekhar, who was in the city, held an emergency meeting with police officials to discuss a spurt in crimes that were unheard of in Mysuru.

Just two days ago, armed criminals shot dead a passerby after robbing a jewellery store.

