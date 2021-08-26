STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will double farm income by 2023-24: Bommai

According to the DFI Committee’s estimates, the average annual income of agricultural households in Karnataka was Rs 96,718 in 2011-12.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Agricuktural workers working in a paddy field

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming at becoming the first State in the country to double farmers’ income by 2023-24, the Karnataka government will constitute a committee to improve various agricultural parameters to achieve the goal.Spelling out the State Government’s plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said, “The Centre is ready to join hands with us for doubling farmers’ income. We are constituting a committee comprising farmers that will be in constant touch with the Centre to prepare a Karnataka-specific report on farmers’ income, and we will implement it.”

After a meeting with Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman, Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers Income (DFI), Union Ministry of Agriculture, Bommai said they discussed various measures required to be taken to double the farmers’ income. He said a committee headed by Agriculture Minister BC Patil will be constituted to coordinate with agriculture universities in the State to improve seed, pest and fertiliser management and soil nutrient levels.

The government has also decided to set up a “Secondary Agriculture Directorate” for processing all agro-products, including dairy, fishery, horticulture, sericulture and animal husbandry. Setting up agro-processing units will help increase farmers’ income and create employment in rural areas, the CM said.

Aspects of post-harvest technology, marketing in focus

According to the DFI Committee’s estimates, the average annual income of agricultural households in Karnataka was Rs 96,718 in 2011-12. It went up to Rs 1,54,399 in 2015-16. The target now is Rs 2,84,888 by 2022-23.  Average income of agricultural households in Karnataka is more than the all-India average of Rs 70,118 in 2011-12, which increased to Rs 96,703 in 2015-16.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said that so far, the focus was only on production, but now it will be on all aspects of post-harvest technologies and marketing, including processing and branding.The strategy of the Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers’ Income, is to ensure doubling of income in real terms from 2016-17 to 2022-23 with 2015-16 as the base year. It focuses on improving crop productivity, livestock productivity, efficiency in resource utilisation, savings on production costs, increasing cropping intensity, diversifying towards high-value crops, and improving real prices received by farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm income Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp