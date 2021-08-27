15-member team to probe Tumakuru rape-murder case

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Central Range IGP M Chandrashekar on Thursday visited Tumakuru and inquired about the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a 30-year-old woman at Chotasabarapalya. As it started raining in the evening, the IGP could not visit to the crime scene.

According to sources, he grilled a few police personnel over the increase in crime rate in the district. The woman was found murdered at a hillock at Chotasabarapalya near Hirehalli. She had gone to the hillock to graze cattle on Tuesday evening. The culprit had snatched her ‘mangalsutra’. SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurward said a 15-member team, led by DySP H Srinivas, has been formed to crack the case.