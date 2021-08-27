Man arrested on charges of raping 11-year-old niece  

By Express News Service

KARWAR: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old uncle in Siddapura taluk of

Uttara Kannada district late on Wednesday.

According to the police, the girl was returning home with the accused, who took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. The girl, who returned home, informed her parents about the incident, and her father lodged a complaint with the Siddapura police.

The 27-year-old man has been arrested, Uttara Kannada SP Shivaprakash Devraj told TNIE. The girl has been admitted to Siddapura Government Hospital and the accused has been subjected to medical tests. He will be produced before the court in Karwar on Friday, police said.