Model curriculum based on New Education Policy for Karnataka colleges to be out in September

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the government rolled out the National Education Policy for first year undergraduate students on August 23, the department is planning to unveil the model curriculum for the policy.

Commissioner of Higher Education Pradeep P said the model curriculum that is being designed will be made public in the first week of September.

He added that efforts are going into designing a curriculum that helps build a well rounded personality, develop creative potential of each individual, foundational and higher order capabilities, and skill and ability enhancement. Thirty-five sub committees have been formed, headed by vice chancellors of various universities and have subject experts among the members.

Pradeep also stated that the new model curriculum will deviate just about 10-15 percent from the present one.

Curriculum under NEP

He also said that skill and ability courses are being structured and will also be added to the curriculum -- these will be courses such as digital fluency, AI, cyber security, new technological developments and financial literacy.

In the same way, ethics and human and constitutional values will be mandatory and the health and wellness course will impart life skills in these times when there is drug and social media addiction.

Multilingualism will be promoted and the curriculum will also take into account the local context and diversity.

He said there will be a synergy in the curriculum from anganwadi to primary to secondary to degree.

The curriculum of first year degree students will be aligned to level 5 of the National Skills Qualification Framework and students will be equipped with all the skills in that level to improve employability, he said.

Credits

Students can derive upto 40 percent of their credits through authorised online courses by SWAYAM, MOOCs etc.

This was announced on Friday, during the department's meeting with mediapersons, in the framework used in Karnataka. The meeting was chaired by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana.