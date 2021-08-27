Nine held at Kerala border checkpost with fake Covid reports

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Nine people were arrested for allegedly producing fake RT-PCR reports while entering Mangaluru from Kerala, in a span of 48 hours. Seven persons, including one who allegedly created the fake reports, were arrested in this connection.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said seven persons were arrested on Wednesday at the Talapady inter-state border. While the four men — Abdul Thameem, Hassan, Hadil and Ismail were immediately arrested, the women — Fathimathul Mubeena, Shahana Shamsheer Begum and Ramsheeda — were later allowed to go home after they pleaded ignorance. During interrogation, the men revealed that one Kabeer, who was later arrested, had created the fake documents for them. All of them belong to Kasaragod district.