Provocative remarks against Congress leaders: Plaints filed against KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two separate police complaints have been lodged against RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa — one by HP Girish, district president of the district Youth Congress, and another by M Praveen Kumar, general secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, for his provocative and derogatory remarks against Congress leaders. Both complaints were filed at the Kote police station of the city.

Girish, in his complaint (No. 397/2021), referred to the minister’s provocative remarks at the City BJP working committee meeting on August 8 at Mata Mangalya Mandir, and contended that it may lead to communal clashes.

Praveen Kumar has alleged that Eshwarappa, also the district minister, made derogatory remarks against Congress leaders on August 10 while addressing the media in Bengaluru. The Kote police have registered a complaint (No. 398/2021) on August 11.