Family donates organs of 19-year-old Karnataka youth to help four patients in urgent need

The Chairman of Chirayu Hospital said that after getting consent from the family members, the body was examined and it was decided to remove the liver, kidney and eyes

Published: 28th August 2021 05:39 PM

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Family members of a brain-dead youth of Laad Mugali village of Kamalapur taluk (Kalaburagi district) donated his organs to help four people in urgent need.

Mahesh Revanasiddappa, 19, who was a native of Laad Mugali village of Kamalapur taluk and residing in Khuba Plot locality of the city, fell from the upper floor of the building on August 20 and sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to United Hospital immediately. After a few days, he was shifted to Chirayu Hospital in the city.

After the doctors conducted different types of medical examinations, they found that his brain had become dysfunctional. The family members of Mahesh were informed about this and asked if they would like to donate his organs, which they agreed to.

Chairman of Chirayu Hospital Dr Manjunath Doshetty said that after getting consent from the family members, the body was examined and it was decided to remove the liver, kidney and eyes. The parts were removed early in the morning on Saturday.

Mahesh's kidney was transplanted to a patient in the Chirayu Hospital itself. A private hospital of Bengaluru requested to give the liver and sent a team of doctors to the hospital. It was sent in an ambulance with 'Zero Traffic Facility' to Hyderabad with the help of Kalaburagi police and the police of Telangana and later airlifted to Bengaluru.

The eyes were handed over to Basaveshwara Hospital in the city. The grieving family members of Mahesh were comforted by the fact that his organs came to the rescue of a few people.

