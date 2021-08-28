STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moral policing: Right-wing Hindu group ‘heckle’ students in Dakshina Kannada

The incident occurred on Thursday, when a group of students belonging to different faiths went on a trip to Karinja temple in Bantwal.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

moral policing

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a fresh incident of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada, students of a paramedical college were heckled by pro-Hindutva activists. Following this, the district police arrested three men, but were later released on bail.  

The incident occurred on Thursday, when a group of students belonging to different faiths went on a trip to Karinja temple in Bantwal. There were male students along with their three female classmates, studying final year paramedical courses at AJ Hospital.

When they were returning home, a group of right-wing activists stopped them near the temple pond and questioned the male students for accompanying girls from another faith. Poonjalakatte police arrived at the spot and took the students to the station.

Meanwhile, one of the female students filed a police complaint demanding action against five right-wing activists. 

