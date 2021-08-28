STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru gangrape: Can’t traumatise victim, says top cop, as police teams fan out

Cops working on physical, technical evidence, hopeful of nabbing accused soon

Published: 28th August 2021 06:17 AM

Students protest demanding that the state government arrest the accused involved in the recent gang-rape of a college student, in Mysuru on Friday | udayshankar s

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Teams of the Mysuru Police involved in the investigation of the heinous gang-rape of a college student have fanned out to neighbouring states, acting on the leads they have obtained so far. The police are confident that the attackers will be arrested soon. Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who rushed to Mysuru from New Delhi on Friday, said that they are building up the case carefully based on technical and material evidence.

Refusing to fix a time frame for the investigation, he said, “We want to give enough space for the victim to return to normal. We are hopeful that she will cooperate with the investigation once she is out of the trauma. We have not met the victim nor tried to record her statement in the hospital.” He also hinted that her parents have assured of all cooperation in the investigation.

So far, neither the victim, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, nor her parents have lodged an official complaint. Referring to this, District minister S T Somashekhar claimed that the survivor is not cooperating with the police. He told reporters that he was informed by the police that the victim’s parents have given in writing not to allow anyone to meet her or record her statements.

However, Sood said, “The psychological trauma is unimaginable. I can’t traumatise the victim to record her statement in one or two days. I have given her time and she has promised to co-operate when she is in a normal mental state. There are limitations,” he added.

Sood also recalled that in the 2013 Manipal rape case and another one in Kammanahalli, Bengaluru, the victims had not lodged complaints. “We investigated the case based on evidence. In the law student case and the Cubbon Park case, the culprits are serving life terms because the investigation was solid,” he pointed out.

Regarding the statement of the victim’s friend, Sood said he does not know what happened when he was unconscious. He stressed that the police will not come under any kind of pressure. Asked whether a few students of the college, where the victim is studying, are involved, he said they are looking into all angles but refused to divulge any details. “Trust me, as professional policemen, we are investigating the case,” he added.

