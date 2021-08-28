STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru gangrape: Congress targets Araga Jnanendra, asks why newbie was given job

The Opposition Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government over the functioning of the Home Ministry in the light of the henious gang rape of a student in Mysuru. 

Published: 28th August 2021 06:17 AM

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tries his hand at an arms training simulator at Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru on Friday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

Several Congress leaders, including former council chairman VR Sudarshan and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, expressed anger against Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who posed for cameras while trying his hand on fire arms training simulator during his visit to the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru on Friday.

“Why did the BJP give the Home portfolio to a first-time minister? If the BJP considers the Home Minister to be competent, why does Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have to seek regular updates about the rape case?” they asked.

In Gokak, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said the minister had exposed himself by making irresponsible statements. In Hassan, JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy said, “The Home Minister must take moral responsibility for the heinous crime in Mysuru and tender his resignation.”

Meanwhile, while there is palpable public anger and outrage over the gang rape, many politicians too have reacted angrily. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy suggested, “Do what the Hyderabad police did to the rape accused.’’ He was referring to the case where the accused in the gang rape of a veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter. Kumaraswamy also blamed the government for not curbing anti-social activities like drinking in public.   

Tourism Minister Anand Singh said the perpetrators must be bobbitized. “There is a lack of trust among people, because the culprits are sent to jail and they can come out on bail later.’’ Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar demanded that the perpetrators be hanged. She said it was appalling that they had tried to shoot a video of the incident and extort money from the victim. However, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa sounded more guarded.

“I am confident that the criminals will be caught and punished. The police are investigating the case sincerely and working beyond their capacity to trace the criminals,’’  he stressed.

