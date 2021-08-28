STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

National Education Policy: Model curriculum to be out in September first week

Pradeep said the new model curriculum will deviate just about 10-15 percent from the present one.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (Representational Photo | Express illustration))

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the government rolled out the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) to first-year undergraduate students on August 23, the higher education department is planning to roll out the model curriculum under the policy. Commissioner of Higher Education Pradeep P said the model curriculum will be made public in the first week of September.

Efforts are on to give shape to a curriculum that helps build a well-rounded personality, develop the creative potential of each individual, foundational and higher-order capabilities, and enhance skills and abilities. Thirty-five sub-committees have been formed, headed by vice-chancellors of various universities with subject experts among their members.

Pradeep said the new model curriculum will deviate just about 10-15 percent from the present one. He said skill and ability courses are being structured and will also be added to the curriculum. These will be courses like digital fluency, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, new technological developments and financial literacy. 

Varsities set up helplines, help desks at colleges

Pradeep said awareness campaigns on NEP are being held for parents, students, lecturers and other stakeholders. A state-level helpline at the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) was launched on August 23, where lecturers sitting at the KSHEC office try to answer questions from students. Helplines have been started at each university, while colleges told to set up help desks, he said.

The Higher Education Academy in Dharwad will hold a one-day workshop for 10,000 government and aided college teachers. Every university has been asked to hold NEP workshops for teachers of all affiliated colleges and managements, besides students and parents.

Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan attended workshops in Bengaluru and Mysuru, while he will take part in similar exercises at Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Tumakuru and Davanagere.
Colleges too will hold weekly orientation programmes for prospective students and parents on NEP.

At each university and at the state level, YouTube live sessions by experts, phone-in programmes and talks should take place as planned, Pradeep said. On Thursday, a workshop was held for all government college principals and teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp