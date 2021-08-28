STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Not worried about outcome of Bommai’s Delhi visit: Anand Singh

The CM was on a two-day visit to Delhi and returned on Thursday as he could not meet party national president J P Nadda and discuss the issue.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism, Environment and Ecology Minister Anand Singh, who had been assured by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel that his grouse about portfolio allocation will be discussed with the party bosses in Delhi, said he will not chase the CM to know what was the outcome of the latter’s visit. “That is not my nature,’’ he said bluntly.

The CM was on a two-day visit to Delhi and returned on Thursday as he could not meet party national president J P Nadda and discuss the issue. Anand Singh had been sulking and had not taken charge of his ministries for about three weeks. He did so last week after being persuaded by the CM and Kateel. 

Asked about the delay, Singh told TNIE, “Some issues cannot be discussed publicly. I would not like to speculate on what can happen in the future.’’ He claimed that he will go by the directives of party seniors and was advised that this was not the right time. While admitting that he did feel let down, he said, “If I give my word to someone, I keep it. I got emotional and hence, kept away, but I’m not fussy about portfolios.’’

Singh said that at present, the tourism sector was facing a crunch as tourist inflow had dwindled to fears of a third wave of Covid-19 despite the vast potential for tourism. On the ecology front, he said, “There were complaints that officials were hesitant to go to remote areas where there was pollution or other ecological violations. I held a discussion with the officials and explained to them how to deal with violations in certain remote areas. There have been complaints about industries discharging effluents into rivers. Whenever such issues come to my notice, we will not hesitate to take criminal action against the offenders.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Singh Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp