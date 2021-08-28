Police solve Mysuru gang rape case, five including minor arrested

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Police have succeeded in solving the gang rape of a girl student at the foothills of Chamundi which triggered huge public outrage and arrested five persons including a juvenile in connection with the case while one more accused is still absconding.

DGP Praveen Sood on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the five persons, natives of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, who included labourers, a driver and carpenter.

"We have arrested five accused including one juvenile. All of them are from Tamilnadu" says DGP Karnataka

A special team formed under the supervision of ADGP Pratap Reddy with the involvement of Mysuru city and district police arrested the culprits.

Sood said that preliminary investigations found that the gang frequently visited Mysuru to deliver goods at the APMC and spend some time partying on the outskirts of the city.

On the day of the incident, the gang first tried to rob the girl and her male friend and had demanded Rs 3 lakh and later sexually assaulted the girl.

"The arrests have been made purely based on scientific and technical clues. FSL teams are functioning round the clock and we will file the chargesheet as soon as possible with scientific evidence," said Sood.

He further revealed the involvement of a 17-year-old minor in the case whose age will be ascertained. He said that a few had crime records in Tamil Nadu which would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

"We will request the High Court to expedite the trial of this case. If needed, we will put a special prosecutor, so that the accused are put behind bars soon. We are hopeful of getting the victim's cooperation during the trial stage," said Sood.