Remove netas’ photos from public project sites, or else... officials warned

Images of local elected representatives and political leaders beaming from posters at government project sites in towns and cities in the State could just be a thing of the past.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Images of local elected representatives and political leaders beaming from posters at government project sites in towns and cities in the State could just be a thing of the past. The joint secretary of the urban development department, taking the issue seriously, has warned of even FIRs at police stations against politicians trying to take political mileage out of projects funded by public money.

A detailed order specifies that it is applicable to all boards and corporations, mahanagara palikes, urban development authorities, urban planning authorities and other urban local bodies. “However, photos of the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Governor, Chief Minister and Gandhiji can be used,” the circular stated.

Bengaluru civic body order on netas’ photos ignored

The order comes into effect immediately, and the authorities have been directed to remove any such publicity banner of any elected representatives or political leaders. If not implemented, Â FIRs can be registered at local police stations and action taken against officials concerned. In November 2020, the then Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner had issued a circular that photographs of elected representatives on bus shelters, drinking water units, government and BBMP advertisements on buses and other places should not be used.

But the order has largely been ignored. After a public interest litigation was filed before the high court, the Additional Chief Secretary had directed all officials from the BBMP, Bengaluru Development Authority, BWSSB, BMRCL, BMRDL and other divisions to take action accordingly by the end of July 2021.

Meanwhile, in the first week of August, the court had insisted that photos or names of political leaders should not be displayed at any public project. The concerned authorities have been told to submit details of construction works where photos of elected representatives are being used.

