STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

University of Mysore's circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn 

Minister C N Ashwath Narayan directed Vice-Chancellors of Universities to take security measures and create safe campuses.

Published: 28th August 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

University of Mysore (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU:The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

He said it's true that generally campuses of Universities are vast but to bar the movement of girl students is not correct.

Narayan directed Vice-Chancellors of Universities to take security measures and create safe campuses.

The University of Mysore's move on Friday was prompted by the gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 which has created a scare.

Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which has issued the circular announcing the measures.

The steps were taken as part of "safety and precautionary measure" following verbal instructions by police, the sources said.

Security guards have been asked to patrol the campus from 6 pm to 9 pm, they said.

Narayan termed the rape incident as 'condemnable' and said one should not snatch the freedom of girl students because of this case.

"It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom", the Minister said.

"Wherever required, Closed-circuit cameras should be installed".

"There should be greater vigil in University campuses. Already, steps have been taken by the Government in this regard. Measures will be tightened by leveraging technology", he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Mysore sexism girl students Curfew
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp