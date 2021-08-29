Bengaluru metro: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai prepones Phase-II deadline to 2024

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Metro elevated line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Line became operational on Sunday morning with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagging off the first train on this 7.5-km line from Nayandahalli Metro station at 10.30 am.

The CM later sprang a surprise by announcing a revised deadline of 2024 for the entire Phase-2 line.

Commercial operations on the Rs 1820-crore Reach-2 Extension line, which stretches the Western Corridor of the East-West Corridor of Phase-I, will be launched on the auspicious day of Janmashtami at 7 am, the regular Metro timing, from its two terminating stations of Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri.

At a function got up at Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro station after the first train ride, Bommai said the 72.1 km Phase-2 project would be completed by 2024. It had a 2025 deadline earlier. This is a sharp contrast to Metro functions in the past when extension of deadlines were usually announced. It will be difficult, the CM added. "I am confident it can be done by 2024, one year before schedule," he said.

Lauding the City's massive contribution to the country's economy, the Urban Affairs Minister said, "Bengaluru accounts for 38 per cent of the total IT exports from the country. Within Karnataka State, the City accounts for 36 per cent of the GDP."

Its robust ecosystem for professional education, scientific and technical research, IT and start-ups has ensured huge economic opportunities for highly skilled and semi-skilled people both from within and outside the State Puri said. He also lauded Bengaluru Metro for its punctuality figure which stood at 99.8 per cent.

Today's launch marks the second Metro line of Phase-II line to be operationalised. It has six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharati, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri and will be extended by another 2 kms upto Challaghatta by March 2022.

The first Metro line between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute, a Southern extension line, was launched on January 14 this year.

With today's addition to network, 56.09 kms in Bengaluru will be covered by Metro Rail network, making it the third largest Metro network after Delhi (372 kms) and Hyderabad (69.2 kms) and narrowly whizzing past Chennai (54.15 kms).

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects the Line to add around 75,000 commuters after Metro patronage becomes normal in a post-covid scenario.

Among the few passengers who managed to board the first train were B R Narasimhan, a Quality Engineer at HUL. "My five year old son was very particular on the train trip and got up early today. I also wanted to get a first hand feel.of the time taken and take a look at new stations," he said. He added he would travel upto Kengeri some byy Metro in future when he visits Mysuru or Nanjangud.

The cost of a ticket on entire stretch from Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri (25.6 kms) will be Rs 56 and a train will run every 10 minutes on this route. The travel time will be 52 minutes.

Special features:

Unlike in the case with most of stations on Metro’s Phase-I, those in Phase-II have improvised will serve as a bridge to allow public to cross over from side of the road to another. Toilets in the concourse area itself to permit easy accessibility for the public, Automatic Fare Collection gates that will accept the National Common Mobility Card after its expected launch in a couple of months, six-car trains and parking facility at all stations at the time of launch itself are an upgradation of facilities over Metro Phase-I stations.

However, to facilitate easy switch over between public transport modes for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru and surrounding towns and even locally, BMRCL needs to focus on integration of the facilities and pedestrian facilities.

Linking Foot Over Bridge or better roads connecting Metro stations enroute with railway stations with bus terminals are crucial to ensure public utilise the line well, say transportation experts.