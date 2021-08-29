Mysuru gangrape: Bus ticket, phone records led police to accused

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Special Investigation Team, which cracked the alleged gangrape of a girl student at the foothills of Chamundi on August 24 with the arrest of five labourers on Saturday, had traced the accused to Tamil Nadu based on their call record details and a bus ticket from Talavadi in Tamil Nadu to Mysuru via Chamrajanagar town.

The team recovered 32 pieces of evidence, including the bus ticket, from the spot of the crime at Lalithadripura. The cops tracked over 1,000 cell phones from three mobile towers on the day of the ghastly gangrape. One of the cellphones had been recorded at Talavadi, Lalithadripura and APMC towers.

The police found out, through the mobile tower location, that the caller was with the other accused at

Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. They rushed to the textile town, arrested the five accused and brought them to Mysuru.

The accused, who got drunk at the foothills of Chamundi, found the victim and her male friend going on a bike on a lonely stretch. They attacked the boy, dragged the girl and gangraped her. As they were leaving, they threatened the boy and girl that they had video recorded the incident and would make the video viral if the two dared to go to the police.

The injured boy called up his parents, who picked up the victim in their car and got a medico-legal case registered. Meanwhile, the cops are looking for the sixth accused and are tracking his cell phone, which has also been pinned to Tirupur. DG&IGP Praveen Sood said they have no information about the accused recording the crime.