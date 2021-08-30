3 mechanics run over by pickup vehicle while repairing broken down lorry in Karnataka

Divya Cutinha By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A pickup vehicle hit three mechanics repairing a lorry on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway in Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district killing them on the spot.

The deadly mishap occurred on Monday evening at Bedrodi in Uppinangady.

An Andhra Pradesh-registered lorry had broken down on the highway in the evening. Three mechanics, who also reportedly hail from the same state.

Uppinangady police have arrived at the spot. The investigation is on.