Arun Singh on four-day visit to Karnataka from August 30

He will also visit the Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of a series of elections due in Karnataka this year, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will tour the state for four days starting August 30. While polls to taluk and zilla panchayats are likely to be held end of this year or early next year, elections to 25 MLC seats are to be held in January 2022. Also, elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are likely to be conducted by this year-end.

According to a press release from the BJP, Singh will reach Bengaluru on Monday. On Tuesday, he will chair a district-level core committee meeting in Mysuru in which office-bearers of Mysuru, Mysuru rural and Chamarajanagar units of the party and other mandal presidents will be present. 

He will also visit the Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills. The panchayat members play a crucial role in electing members to the Upper House of the state legislature and Singh interacting with the office-bearers is an attempt to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, say party insiders.

On Wednesday, Singh will attend a similar meeting with office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya districts at Channarayapatna in Hassan district. Followed by this, he will be meeting office-bearers of Bengaluru South, North and Central units of the party. On the same day he will be heading to Hubballi and is expected to attend Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s daughter’s wedding. On September 3, he will be leaving for Delhi, the release added.    

