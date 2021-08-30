Karnataka: Mininster visits rape, murder victim’s kin in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: District Minister JC Madhuswamy visited the kin of a rape and murder victim at Chikkahalli village along with DC YS Patil and SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad on Sunday.

The case is yet to be solved, while over 50 police personnel have searched several villages around the spot of the crime. It is said that they have got some clues and have questioned some suspects.

The residents suspect the involvement of a godman, who has shifted from the area after the incident on August 24. They said that the elderly man entertained strangers and supplied them with drugs. Some five months ago, a pervert had flashed before the victim and the police are still searching for him.