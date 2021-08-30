STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumaraswamy denies having soft corner for BJP, says will speak at appropriate time

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Kumaraswamy said that during the pandemic situation, it was the duty of everybody to support the government for the well-being of the general public

Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy speaking at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has denied that he is having a soft corner for the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Kumaraswamy said that during the pandemic situation, it was the duty of everybody to support the government for the well-being of the general public.  

In fact, the Congress president has spoken softly on the BJP government, Kumaraswamy claimed. He said that the Congress always speaks about corruption in the ruling party, but everybody knew what had happened when that party ruled the state and the country. To a question, the former Chief Minister said that he will not speak now about the corruption in the BJP government, but will speak at the appropriate time.

Speaking about the speculation over Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegouda, Kumaraswamy said he will not stop anybody from deserting the JD (S). The doors of the JD (S) are open, he said, adding that activists or leaders who want to leave the party can leave it and leaders who want to join the party are welcome.

When the Congress was not having any interest in an alliance with the JD (S) in Mysuru Mahanagara Palike, why should we knock the doors of the Congress, he asked.

Speaking about the recent gang rape incident in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said the Mysuru police failed in preventing crimes as the accused in this case have admitted that they have done similar crimes previously. Why has the government failed to take action against them till date, he questioned.

