One taken into custody after buffalo brutally killed in Mangaluru

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: One person has been taken into custody in connection with the brutal killing of a buffalo which entered a farm at Ballya in Ullal police station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the buffalo was shot at. The accused also slit open the animal's throat. The locals found the dead buffalo and informed pro-Hindu organizations.

The activists gathered at the spot and accused the farm owner Jayaram Shetty of killing the buffalo with the help of others. They also found a two-wheeler abandoned near the spot and alleged that the accused escaped from the spot after killing the buffalo.

Meanwhile, Ullal inspector Sandeep visited the spot and took Jayaram Shetty into custody. The Ullal police are investigating the case.

More details will be available after the conclusion of the post mortem.