Step up policing, DG&IGP tells Mysuru cops

Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who has been camping in the city for the last three days, held a meeting with senior district police officers and directed them to maintain law and order.

Police

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mysuru police, which has come under severe criticism in the aftermath of the gang rape of a 23-year-old student and the shootout at a jewellery shop that killed a youth, has decided to step up policing in the district.

 Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who has been camping in the city for the last three days, held a meeting with senior district police officers and directed them to maintain law and order.

Applauding the police for solving both the cases by arresting the accused from neighbouring states, Sood said that the police should keep a check on anti-social elements and enhance security in the foothills of Chamundi Hills, ring road and other secluded spots.

ALSO READ | It is responsibility of government to ensure safety and security 24/7: Karnataka Home Min on Mysuru rape

Sood, who had earlier served as the Mysuru City Police Commissioner, directed the police to build the gangrape case with strong evidence to ensure that the accused are convicted for life. He said such incidents should not occur in Mysuru in the future. ADGP Pratap Reddy, IG Madhukar Pawar, Police Commissioner Chandra Gupta, SP Chetan and others were present. 

