Two bikes collide, leave three dead in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three labourers were killed on the spot, after the two bikes they were riding on, had a head-on collision on Magadi Road near Ramanagara on Saturday evening. Residents, who witnessed the accident, stated that the impact was such that it caused both vehicles to be tossed up in the air.

The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh (33), Murthy (31), and Raghu (21). A senior police officer said that the accident occurred around 9 pm. Venkatesh and Murthy on one bike, and Raghu on another, were passing Rayaradoddi village and coming from opposite directions at high speed, when the two vehicles collided, killing the three on the spot.