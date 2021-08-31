No arrest yet in Tumakuru rape case; Thigala community stages protest

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Almost a week after the rape and murder of a woman at a hillock at Badesabarapalya village in Tumakuru Rural taluk, the police have not been able to achieve any breakthrough yet.

Venting out their ire against the slow pace of investigation, members of the Thigala community took out a huge protest rally here on Monday from the Town Hall till the mini Vidhana Soudha. They were led by the community forum state president Subbanna, a former police officer.

“Why is the government not dealing with the case with the same kind of seriousness it showed in the Mysuru student’s gang rape incident? Is it because the victim, a backward class farmer, hailed from a poor background?”

Subbanna questioned. Since she had two daughters, the government should give compensation to them, he demanded. Hundreds of people, including leaders, cutting across party lines, took part in the rally.

Meanwhile, Central range IGP M Chandrashekar visited the jurisdictional police station at Kyathsandra and gave directions to the police personnel who are part of the investigation.