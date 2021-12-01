STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Isolation wards to be set up in Karnataka for international passengers with Omicron variant

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will have a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to put forward the need for booster doses for health and frontline workers

Published: 01st December 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

All international passengers will be tested at Karnataka airports from Wednesday (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Separate isolation wards will be created in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals to treat international passengers who test positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar.

A meeting was held with health officials and district officials in this regard on Tuesday and another meeting will be held with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials to make sure that hospitals in the city are prepared.

In addition to this, on December 2 or 3, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will have a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to put forward the need for booster doses for health and frontline workers.

"Antibody waning has been observed among people who took the COVID-19 vaccines earlier. Hence, booster doses might be required," Sudhakar said.

ALSO READ: Omicron threat: Karnataka CM to fly to Delhi to discuss Covid booster dose for frontline workers
 
He also said that, as of now, it is not very clear how Omicron will impact children but it is a very fast-spreading virus. The central government is also contemplating the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children. It is expected to be available at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that the government impose penalties or curtail government services for those who have not taken both doses of the vaccine.

"We felt such measures would not bring a good name to the government, so we will not take such steps. Instead, people will be convinced to take the vaccine and we will address vaccine hesitancy. In the past few days, the number of people taking the vaccine has increased. The door-to-door vaccine campaign is also picking up pace," Sudhakar said, adding that there is no shortage of vaccines.

Tele-medicine, increasing the number of tests, mandatory wearing of masks and other safety guidelines will be strictly enforced. If cases increase, other measures will be introduced. There has been no discussion yet on stamping the hands of quarantined individuals with a seal and on Christmas and New Year celebrations.

All international passengers will be tested at Karnataka airports from Wednesday though the central government has mandated only 5 percent of them be randomly tested. Those who test negative will be quarantined at home for seven days and their health monitored during this time.

For those who are symptomatic but whose reports are negative, they will be tested again on the fifth day. They are free to move only if a negative report comes out then. If the RTPCR report is positive, they will be hospitalized and treated. Passengers may face some delay because testing is mandatory, but it is inevitable, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID-19 Karnataka hospitals
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp