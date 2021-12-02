STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress slams move to shift ISRO programme from Bengaluru to Gujarat

KPCC president D K Shivakumar urged all parties and organisations, including Kannada forums, to join the protest against the proposal.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

NSUI members protest outside ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

NSUI members protest outside ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) office in the city demanding that the space agency drop the proposal to shift the Indian Human Space Flight Programme to Gujarat from Bengaluru.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar urged all parties and organisations, including Kannada forums, to join the protest against the proposal. Shivakumar had earlier written to PM Narendra Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

“Karnataka is not just the IT hub, but it is also a technology hub and ISRO is headquartered here. They are now shifting the Human Space Flight Programme to Gujarat,” Shivakumar said. After the Congress opposed the move, ISRO Chairman K Sivan is defending the government, he said.

Shivakumar said he has “some internal information” about the project and said they should not shift it from Bengaluru. He said Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the BJP should meet Modi and ensure that the project remains in Karnataka. Shivakumar also warned the government that they will launch agitations across the state if the proposal is not dropped. 

“If it happens (the proposal materialises), the Kannadigas will feel that the Central Government is ignoring, betraying and giving scant respect to the feelings of the local people,” Shivakumar had stated in his letter to the CM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress ISRO bengaluru Gujarat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp