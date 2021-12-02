STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada learning too goes online with 20-minute modules

For those looking to learn speaking and writing Kannada, help is at hand.

Kannada

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For those looking to learn speaking and writing Kannada, help is at hand. The Kannada Development Authority has come up with 20-minute modules called ‘Kannada Nudi Kalike Paata’ to reach out to non-Kannadigas and also to those who want to learn the language anywhere across the globe. The language will be taught using English for transliteration so that people can understand and pronounce better.

The 30 modules which the KDA has developed in association with the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, will be uploaded on KDA website soon. Speaking to TNIE, Authority chairman T S Nagabharana said they have developed two modules for now which will be uploaded on their website.

Starting from the basics, each module is about 15-20 minute duration and can be accessed from anywhere.
Depending on public feedback, the other modules will be improved. “In the next two to three months, all the modules will be uploaded. We will share this on social media platforms, through which we can reach more people.  Each module is designed in such a way that one can learn reading and writing Kannada within 30 days,” he said.

Nagabharana said that after four to five modules, one can become confident enough to converse with ease. Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar launched the link on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

