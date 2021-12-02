STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man serious after custodial torture in Kalaburagi; four police personnel suspended

The relatives said that Dundappa is still serious and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Express News Service

KALBURGI: Four police personnel attached to Chowk Police Station of Kalaburagi city were suspended on Thursday in connection with bringing a person to the police station and manhandling him brutally.

City Police Commissioner Y. S. Ravikumar placed the four personnel under suspension.

According to Ravikumar, the police constables Rajakumar, Umesh, Keshurao, and Ashok were suspended and action has been taken under section 7 (postponing the increment) on the Police Inspector of Chowk Police Station S. R. Naik.

Ravikumar said that after receiving a complaint against the police personnel of Chowk Police Station, the Assistant Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi-South conducted an inquiry as per his instructions and submitted his report. As the charges were proved prima-facie, 4 police personnel were suspended and Action as per section 7 has been taken on Police Inspector pending further inquiry.  

It may be recalled here that the relatives of the victim Dundappa Jamadar have lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner against police personnel of Chowk Police station that they picked up Dundappa Jamadar near Sedam-Kalaburagi toll Gate on November 24 and brought him to Chowk Police station for inquiry into a case and assaulted on him brutally and later as he was found innocent, he was allowed to go. The relatives said that Dundappa is still serious and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

