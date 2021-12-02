STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ready for ‘war’ with DK Shivakumar: Ramesh Jarkiholi

The Gokak MLA was speaking to the media soon after his arrival from New Delhi, where he said he met the BJP top brass.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The rivalry between KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is set to escalate further as the latter has declared that he would like to have an “open war” bet
ween the two sides soon after the results of the MLC elections from local bodies’ constituencies in the state are out on December 14.  

When quizzed about Shivakumar calling him a blackmailer, Ramesh said, “I will give hard-hitting answers to each of his allegations with the results of the MLC election in my hands on December 14. I will hold an hour-long press conference on that day to discuss about Shivakumar and his family. I will describe in detail the issues related to my family and Shivakumar’s family starting from 1985. Let there be a war between both sides.”

The Gokak MLA was speaking to the media soon after his arrival from New Delhi, where he said he met the BJP top brass. Ramesh said he had the blessings of the top BJP leadership and that it had come to his rescue whenever he was in trouble.

“It is only due to the blessings of the BJP high command that I am alive today. I would have been finished (politically) by now if I did not have the blessings and support of the BJP high command and the Sangh Parivar,” he claimed. He did not react to any of the allegations which Shivakumar made against him in Belagavi on Tuesday and said that the State Congress should first protect its MLAs in Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp