Upper Bhadra Project set to get national project status

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big push for the major lift irrigation project designed to irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares, the Upper Bhadra Project is set to get the national project status in the next few days. That will ensure 60 per cent funding from the Centre for the project.

The Central Water Commission’s High Powered Steering Committee for implementation of National Projects is scheduled to take it up in its meeting on December 6. The proposal is being placed before the Steering Committee after it is cleared at different levels and, after the committee’s nod, it will be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.

“It is a very important meeting. We are fully confident of getting the national project status for the project,” Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol told TNIE on Wednesday. Karjol and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had taken the matter up with the Centre several times. The CM, who will be in New Delhi on Thursday, is likely to again take it up with Union Jal Shakti Minister.

The project envisages lifting of 17.40 tmcft of water in the first stage from the Tunga river to Bhadra reservoir and lifting of 29.90 tmcft of water in the second stage from Bhadra reservoir to irrigate 2,25,515 hectares by micro-irrigation in Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and parts of Chikkamagaluru. The project also envisages six tmcft of water for filling 367 tanks.

Sources said getting the national project status will give a big boost for its implementation, that too at a time when the state is facing a financial crunch to take up big projects. So far, Karnataka has spent Rs 4,800 crore on the Rs 16,125.48-crore project. Once, the national project status is given, 60 per cent of it will be reimbursed by the Centre, sources said.

THE PROJECT

To irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davangere

Estimated cost: Rs 16,125.48 crore (excluding the cost of laterals in the DRIP irrigation system)

Cost of completed work: Rs 4,865.77 crore

River/tributary: Tunga and Bhadra river

Total population to be benefited: 74,26,485