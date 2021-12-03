Ballari: Revenue inspector, family assaulted by sand mafia

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A 53-years old revenue inspector and village accountant of Rupanagudi hobli in Ballari district was assaulted by a group of 15 members on Wednesday night at his residence. The group barged into the residence which is located in Millerpet in Ballari city.

The group pushed the wife and son of the inspector and started beating the officer up. The officer Venkataswaami H had recently seized a tractor which was carrying sand illegally. The investigation has hinted that those involved in the illegal sand mining and transporting were behind the attack. The Ballari police have rounded up six accused and the investigation is underway.

A case has been registered in Brucepet police station. This is third such incident in Ballari in the last one year. After the latest attack case in the district the officials have requested police to provide them security during seizure operations and also arrested the accused at the earliest.

The officers gave memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati. Saidulu Adavath, Superintendent of Police, Ballari said, “The police have started an investigation and some of the accused have been detained. The attacker and officer live in the same area. We are investigating the case from all angles. We shall provide security to officials on need basis so that they can discharge their duties fearlessly.”