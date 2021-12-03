STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ballari: Revenue inspector, family assaulted by sand mafia

A 53-years old revenue inspector and village accountant of Rupanagudi hobli in Ballari district was assaulted by a group of 15 members on Wednesday night at his residence.

Published: 03rd December 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: A 53-years old revenue inspector and village accountant of Rupanagudi hobli in Ballari district was assaulted by a group of 15 members on Wednesday night at his residence. The group barged into the residence which is located in Millerpet in Ballari city.

The group pushed the wife and son of the inspector and started beating the officer up. The officer Venkataswaami H had recently seized a tractor which was carrying sand illegally. The investigation has hinted that those involved in the illegal sand mining and transporting were behind the attack. The Ballari police have rounded up six accused and the investigation is underway.

A case has been registered in Brucepet police station. This is third such incident in Ballari in the last one year. After the latest attack case in the district the officials have requested police to provide them security during seizure operations and also arrested the accused at the earliest.

The officers gave memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati. Saidulu Adavath, Superintendent of Police, Ballari said, “The police have started an investigation and some of the accused have been detained. The attacker and officer live in the same area. We are investigating the case from all angles. We shall provide security to officials on need basis so that they can discharge their duties fearlessly.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand mafia Ballari
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp