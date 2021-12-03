STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC asks UGC, Centre to take call on Rajarajeswari Medical College

Affirming the finding recorded by the single judge that notification dated February 14, 2019, has been issued in violation of regulation 13.09 of the Regulations,

Published: 03rd December 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the central government to take a decision on inclusion of Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital under the ambit of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, by a speaking order after taking into account the views of the State Government, within a period of two months.

A division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the order while disposing of the appeals filed by the Moogambigai Charitable and Educational Trust , Rajarajeswari Medical College and Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.

Affirming the finding recorded by the single judge that notification dated February 14, 2019, has been issued in violation of regulation 13.09 of the Regulations, the court said that the notification cannot be sustained in the eye of law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court UGC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp