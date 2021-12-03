Karnataka HC asks UGC, Centre to take call on Rajarajeswari Medical College

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the central government to take a decision on inclusion of Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital under the ambit of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, by a speaking order after taking into account the views of the State Government, within a period of two months.

A division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the order while disposing of the appeals filed by the Moogambigai Charitable and Educational Trust , Rajarajeswari Medical College and Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.

Affirming the finding recorded by the single judge that notification dated February 14, 2019, has been issued in violation of regulation 13.09 of the Regulations, the court said that the notification cannot be sustained in the eye of law.