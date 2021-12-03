STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Soon, you can flash your phone, make donations at Karnataka temples

“There are many issues to be looked into before implementation. Unlike most of the temples in Karnataka, Sabarimala is visited by devotees in a particular season.

Published: 03rd December 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With digital payments becoming hugely popular, the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department has proposed to introduce a QR codebased payments system in some of the state-run temples for the benefit of devotees.

This is also expected to bring in more transparency. The QR code will be affixed where the regular donation box (hundi) is placed by the temple management. Devotees can choose to offer cash donations or make e-payments with their smartphones.

The Kerala government has introduced a similar system at the Sabarimala temple. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Endowment Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said Karnataka had such plans much before Kerala. “There are many issues to be looked into before implementation. Unlike most of the temples in Karnataka, Sabarimala is visited by devotees in a particular season.

We need to check the feasibility of managing it the entire year,’’ she said. The department is also developing a unique Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) to provide details of temples, including properties owned by them, route maps, sevas offered and rate charts among other details. “Under this, we are also planning to tie up with a bank, where all the money donated by devotees for a particular seva will directly go into that account. This will streamline and bring financial discipline,’’ Rohini said.

But official sources said some temples are reluctant to adopt this and prefer the regular system. According to Rohini, the temples can adopt a QR code system only if the ITMS system is completed. She, however, said they may introduce the system in a few temples, like Kukke Subrahmanya, to start with. In Karnataka, there are 34,559 temples under the Endowment Department.

Of these, 175 temples are Class-A (annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh), 163 are Class-B (Rs 5-25 lakh) and the remaining are Class-C temples (less than Rs 5 lakh per annum). Most of the revenue is through hundi donations from devotees and the various ‘sevas.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp