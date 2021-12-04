STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda campaigns aggressively for JDS in Tumakuru

Gowda appealed to the Vokkaliga community to not to get divided in the name of subsects, saying vested interests have been trying to cash in on it.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda campaigns for his party candidate Anil Kumar who is contesting the MLC polls at Gubbi near Tumakuru on Friday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who kickstarted the second leg of his campaign for JDS candidate Anil Kumar R, a former KAS officer who is contesting the December 10 Council polls, on Friday asserted that he will continue his fight ‘stubbornly’ to safeguard the party from rivals who were conspiring to finishing it off.

Gowda appealed to the Vokkaliga community to not to get divided in the name of subsects, saying vested interests have been trying to cash in on it. “I have helped those from all Vokkaliga sects become leaders, besides Backward Classes and Minorities,” he said while reeling out names.

While the JDS candidate belongs to the ST Nayaka community, the BJP has fielded the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga leader, N Lokesh. Taking part in a rally at Gubbi on Friday, Gowda regretted that despite helping Backward Class leaders such as R L Jalappa in the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat and late C N Bhaskarappa in Tumakuru, he was being branded as casteist by his rivals. Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks that Gowda was an “opportunist” for calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he shot back saying, “Does he have any sense?”.

“The party workers are my strength. I humbly appeal to you to teach a lesson to those who belittling the party”, he said. The 88-year-old JDS patriarch also took part in several rallies across the district as the party is looking to retain the seat which it had won in 2015.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Tumakuru JDS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp