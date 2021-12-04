STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED attaches assets worth Rs 76 lakh in Karnataka

Published: 04th December 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh of Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in Davangere and Mysuru in the question paper leak case of Andhra Pradesh post-graduate medical entrance test in 2014. 

The attached assets include seven residential sites, three agricultural plots in Davangere and one house in Mysuru. Besides the immovable assets, Rs 36.28 lakh in cash and fixed deposits have been attached, the ED stated in an official release on Friday.

The ED had initiated money-laundering investigations on the basis of and FIR and chargesheet filed by the Andhra CID police against Kogaluru and others. “The investigation carried out so far has revealed that Kogaluru and others conspired to leak the question paper of the AP Post-Graduate Medical Entrance Test-2014 conducted by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, and made money by way of making the leaked question paper available to some PG seat aspirants,” the Central agency stated.

The ED further added that the investigation established that these 11 immovable properties and Rs 36.28 lakh worth cash/FD, etc., were illegally acquired from the proceeds generated in the crime of leakage of the APPGMET-2014 question paper. “The assets have hence been attached under PMLA,” it added.

