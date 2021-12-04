Karnataka HC orders probe into woman’s ‘suicide’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the city police to conduct further investigation into the alleged murder of a woman that was allegedly projected to be a death by suicide. It was alleged that the marriage of the petitioner’s daughter Khushboo Nimbalkar took place with Amit Sheshrao Tayade on January 29, 2015, and that the relationship between her and her in-laws as well as husband was not good right from the start. After about 18 months of marriage, the woman is alleged to have killed herself by hanging in August 2016.

Pointing out several lacunae in the investigation conducted by the Hebbal police, Venkatesh P Dalwai, counsel of the petitioner, contended that the police have “conducted shoddy investigation”. In counter, the government advocate submitted that the investigation was conducted in its entirety and the police did not fine any offence of murder.

Acting on the petition filed by Bhaskar Rao Nimbalkar from Chattisgarh, father of the deceased woman, alleging shoddy probe by the Hebbal Police, Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order. “I direct further investigation to be conducted at hand and a supplementary report to be placed before the trial court,” the judge said while directing the city police to conclude the probe within three months.

The court said a friend of the deceased, Karan Kashyap, with whom the deceased had the last chat, had also deposed that the woman had stated that her husband tried to kill her three times by throttling her neck. The printout of the chat was handed over to the Investigating Officer by Karan. This was neither considered nor reflected in the final report, the court said. “It is also surprising as to why the dying declaration of the deceased was not recorded.”

HC bids adieu to Justice Sudhindrarao

Justice N K Sudhindrarao, known for his anti-corruption zeal, was given a farewell on his retirement as judge of the Karnataka High Court on Friday. Justice N K Sudhindrarao had sent former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to jail by denying him bail in an illegal land deal when he was Special Judge of the Lokayukta Court in 2011. Rao said the journey has been a struggle since childhood, recalling how he was the first generation advocate and graduate in his family. He was fascinated by lawyers in robes, but learnt over time that the profession was not a bed of roses -- starting as a small-time lawyer without opportunity to work under seniors. ENS