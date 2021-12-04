STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron: Karnataka seeks info on treatment protocol, three cases at a spot to be considered a cluster

"As per information available now, the treatment protocol followed in the Delta variant is to be continued, but we are seeking details so that we can have a treatment protocol," said CM Bommai

Published: 04th December 2021

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in KR Market, Bengaluru, on Friday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two Omicron cases were discovered in Karnataka, the state government is seeking details about the treatment protocols followed in countries that have reported the new variant of the COVID-19 virus. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said officials have been asked to get the information so that the state can have a proper protocol for treatment.

"We have got a preliminary report about the Omicron cases and I have directed officials to get a detailed report. We have also asked officials to find out about the treatment protocols followed in other countries that have reported Omicron cases. As per the information available now, the treatment protocol followed in the Delta variant of the virus is to be continued, but we are seeking details so that we can have a treatment protocol," he told media persons.

The CM said as reports suggest that the new variant is a fast-spreader, officials have been directed to reactivate the contact tracing mechanism. "Officials have been directed to take appropriate measures for the management of clusters in educational institutions and apartments in Bengaluru," the CM said.

He added that earlier, the reporting of ten cases at one place was considered a cluster and it has now been changed to three cases. "People in clusters will be tested and also vaccinated. Only those who have taken two doses of the vaccine should be allowed to hold meetings in the common areas in apartment buildings," the CM said.

